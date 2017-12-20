A woman who was killed after being run over by four different vehicles has been pictured for the first time. Justyna Kalandyk was hit by two lorries and two cars as she made her way across a pedestrian crossing in Tulse Hill in the early hours of 11 December. None of the vehicles stopped and Kalandyk died at the scene as paramedics battled to revive her.

The 29-year-old had been staying with family in Wandsworth, but was originally from Poland. A post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary on 12 December gave Kalandyk’s provisional cause of death as multiple injuries. An inquest will open at Southwark Coroner’s Court on 20 December. The 49-year-old male driver of the first lorry involved in the collision has since been traced and interviewed under caution.

The 52-year-old male driver of the second car involved in the collision was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, 12 December on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was taken into police custody and subsequently released under investigation.

The driver of the second lorry and the driver of the first car involved in the collision have been spoken to by police; neither have been arrested.

The driver of a third car is being treated as a significant witness. Following the appeal a number of witnesses have come forward to assist detectives with the enquiry, though police continue to appeal for more information. Detective Sergeant Alastair Middleton, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Even though we have traced all the vehicles that we believe were involved, I continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision and the moments afterwards to contact us immediately.

Google Streetview The incident happened at a crossing near Tulse Hill station