It was the end of the era and, for some, the end of civilisation.

On Tuesday night, Twitter announced it was drawing a veil over the 140-character limit for tweets, doubling the capacity to 280 characters.

The caveats are this: the company appears to be trialling the idea which it has flirted with before for “a small group”, and it won’t apply to Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter took to Twitter to explain the move.