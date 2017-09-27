All Sections
    27/09/2017 11:39 BST

    Twitter's New Character Limit Has Prompted Some Comedy Responses

    This is why we love Twitter.

    Social media exploded on Tuesday night when Twitter announced it would be doubling the limit of its tweets to 280 characters.

    In a lengthy tweet, CEO Jack Dorsey explained the initial 140 character limit was an arbitrary decision in the first place:

    Some users have already found they are able to send out longer tweets under the new trial.

    But despite Twitter’s insistence that the change would be a good thing, many seemed unconvinced by the change.

    And, of course, where there’s unhappiness, there’s often recourse to comedy and sarkiness.

    Take it away Twitter!

    ZING

    It’s a real skill

     

    Some got creative

    Thank God the Mother of Dragons doesn’t tweet

    This person makes a very good point

    This joke cropped up rather a lot

    See, there *are* some up sides

    Others seemed less optimistic

    Some pondered quite why Twitter was doing this

    Fair point

    It really is what kills a good thing

    If Ron Swanson had Twitter

    In short

