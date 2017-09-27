Social media exploded on Tuesday night when Twitter announced it would be doubling the limit of its tweets to 280 characters.
In a lengthy tweet, CEO Jack Dorsey explained the initial 140 character limit was an arbitrary decision in the first place:
Some users have already found they are able to send out longer tweets under the new trial.
But despite Twitter’s insistence that the change would be a good thing, many seemed unconvinced by the change.
And, of course, where there’s unhappiness, there’s often recourse to comedy and sarkiness.
Take it away Twitter!
