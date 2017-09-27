In a lengthy tweet, CEO Jack Dorsey explained the initial 140 character limit was an arbitrary decision in the first place:

Social media exploded on Tuesday night when Twitter announced it would be doubling the limit of its tweets to 280 characters .

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu

Some users have already found they are able to send out longer tweets under the new trial.

But despite Twitter’s insistence that the change would be a good thing, many seemed unconvinced by the change.

And, of course, where there’s unhappiness, there’s often recourse to comedy and sarkiness.

Take it away Twitter!

ZING