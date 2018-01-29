Two British Skiers Killed In French Alps

Two British men have fallen “several hundred metres” to their deaths while skiing in the French Alps.

The pair were on holiday in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc and skiing off-piste when they fell on Sunday morning, local rescue services said.

A spokesman for Le Peloton de Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne (PGHM) told the Press Association: “The 25-year-old British men were skiing in a group of three when they were killed.