Uber Accused Of Cashing In With x4.5 Fares During London #Tubestrike

As the capital’s Underground system ground to a halt today, taxi firm Uber has been accused of reaping the rewards of commuter misery.

During peak travel times during the London Tube strike on Monday morning, some travelers were informed that fares had risen by 4.5times the normal amount.

The app, which connects drivers with passengers directly instead of through a centralised booking service or just hailing a car in the street, uses a pricing algorithm which detects situations of high demand and low supply and hikes the price in increments.

Laura Dale/PA Wire Uber has been accused of 'cashing in' on the London tube strike

Zero T tweeted: “Just got charged £111 by Uber to travel 5 miles, from zone 2 to zone 1… luckily I’m not paying, but how is that OK? Tube strike or not!”

Jonathan S complained: “So Uber charged my girlfriend £75 (St John’s Wood – Canary Wharf) this am as she couldn’t use the Jubilee Line due to the Tube Strike. Price gouging much?”

Paul Bristow opined: “Don’t know who I think less of – the RMT Union for causing this commuter misery or Uber for cashing in with 4.5x surge pricing.”

Just got charged £111 by @Uber to travel 5 miles , from Zone 2 to Zone 1..luckily i'm not paying, but how is that ok?.tube strike or not!! — Zero T (@zerotdnb) January 9, 2017

Don't know who I think less of - the @RMTunion for causing this commuter misery or @Uber for cashing in with 4.5 x surge pricing #TubeStrike — Paul Bristow (@paulbristow79) January 9, 2017

Wow, @Uber feels positive effects of the #TubeStrike ⚡️ “Congratulations to the real Tube strike winners, Uber!”https://t.co/jjw3YJRKRO — Michael Tobin (@Michael_Tobin_) January 9, 2017

So @Uber is having a field day with surcharges and good old @HailoLondon is being very reasonable. I'll have a #blackcab thanks #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/UaA1tPpSXm — Pali Jhita (@pjhita) January 9, 2017

#TubeStrike and a £101 @Uber to welcome me back to work for 2017. Surge pricing mopping up the mess left behind by strike action. — Dominic Smith (@d27smith) January 9, 2017

Uber is often called out for its pricing structure when other transport methods fail.

In 2014 it was condemned for putting up prices in Sydney during a hostage situation, which saw a gunman take over a cafe in the city centre.

Uber is a controversial body in Britain and has faced much opposition from the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, which has repeatedly called on TfL to place the same restrictions on it as it enforces on the capital’s black cabs.

A spokesman for Uber said: “Uber uses dynamic pricing to ensure that people can always book a car when they need it. The fare increases automatically, and only in response to real-time demand when there are not enough available cars.

“As all of the licensed driver who use the Uber app work independently, higher fares incentivise more drivers to go online so we can help more people get where they need to go. Without this pricing model there would simply be no cars available.”

Tube Strike In Pictures: Monday 9 January 2017

Tube Strike In Pictures: Monday 9 January 2017 1 of 17 People queue for buses at Bishopsgate in the City of London Share this slide: John Stillwell/PA Wire