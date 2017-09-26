Uber could remain on London’s streets for more than a year - despite being banned by the capital’s transport body last week.

Transport for London (TfL) announced in a shock ruling on Friday that it would not be renewing the ride-hailing app’s operating licence, which is due to expire at the end of the month.

Pointing towards Uber’s approach to reporting serious crimes and how criminal record checks are carried out, TfL said Uber was “not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence”.

Uber has since appealed the ruling, saying the ban would leave 40,000 licensed drivers out of work and “deprive Londoners of a convenient and affordable form of transport”.

Around 3.5 million people regularly use the app in the capital, according to the company. More than 740,000 people have signed an online petition launched by Uber urging TfL to reverse its decision.