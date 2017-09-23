Here's What You Need To Know Before Signing That Uber Petition

Transport for London (TfL) yesterday informed Uber London Limited (Uber) that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence after expiry of its current licence on 30 September. This decision was made independently by TfL as the legal taxi and private hire regulator for London.



TfL has concluded that Uber’s conduct is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator license. TfL considers that Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrates a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues that have potential public safety and security implications. These include Uber’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences, ‎its approach to how medical certificates are obtained and its approach to how Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks are obtained. Read more here: http://bit.ly/2yhssmC



I have written for The Guardian about why I have backed TfL’s decision -

read more here: http://bit.ly/2hoqQ3B - however, I want to be absolutely clear that there is a place in London for all private hire companies that play by the rules.



Uber’s current license does not expire until the end of September so the service will continue until then. The company can also continue to operate until the appeals process has been exhausted.



I know that Uber has become a popular service for many Londoners – but it would be wrong for TfL to licence Uber if there was any way this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety or security.



As Mayor of London I welcome innovative new companies that help Londoners by providing a better and more affordable service – but providing an innovative service is not an excuse for not following the rules. All companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect - particularly when it comes to the safety of customers.



I have every sympathy with Uber drivers and customers affected by this decision but their anger really should be directed at Uber. They have let down their drivers and customers by failing, in the view of TfL, to act as a fit and proper operator.



I suspect it will take some time before this situation with Uber fully plays out. In the meantime, I will continue my work to help support innovative businesses in London and to create a vibrant and safe taxi and private hire market.



Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London