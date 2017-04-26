Uber Has Made It Much Easier To See Your Rating

Uber has put ratings front and centre in the latest version of its app in a bid to encourage “better rider behaviour”.

Previously, users had to navigate a maze of menus to find out how drivers had scored them, but ratings have now been elevated to the the app’s main menu.

Product managers Mike Truong and Ronak Trivedi said they hoped the move would remind users that mutual respect is an “important part” of Uber’s guidelines.

“Drivers do their best to make Uber enjoyable and safe for their riders, and we expect that riders do the same for drivers,” Truong and Trivedi said in a blog.

“But many riders forget that their driver is also rating them, too, and things like eating in the car, slamming the door, or trying to pile in more people than seat belts can impact whether it’s a 5-star experience for drivers.”