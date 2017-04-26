Uber Has Made It Much Easier To See Your Rating

Uber has put ratings front and centre in the latest version of its app in a bid to encourage “better rider behaviour”.
Previously, users had to navigate a maze of menus to find out how drivers had scored them, but ratings have now been elevated to the the app’s main menu.
Product managers Mike Truong and Ronak Trivedi said they hoped the move would remind users that mutual respect is an “important part” of Uber’s guidelines.
“Drivers do their best to make Uber enjoyable and safe for their riders, and we expect that riders do the same for drivers,” Truong and Trivedi said in a blog.
“But many riders forget that their driver is also rating them, too, and things like eating in the car, slamming the door, or trying to pile in more people than seat belts can impact whether it’s a 5-star experience for drivers.”
The update also accommodates more detailed feedback to ensure that drivers aren’t penalised for factors that are outside their control.
If a user gives an UberPool driver less than five stars, they can select additional reasons explaining why.
“When the reason is something like the route or co-rider behavior, we won’t count the rating toward the driver’s average,” Truong and Trivedi said.
Uber also sent HuffPost five tips that can help you get your rating up to five stars.
1. Think about your pickup location. Taking a few seconds to think about where you are being picked up can really help your driver out. Consider busy streets, illegal parking and other places that may make pickups challenging.
2. Please don’t pile in. Most cars with Uber can only fit 4 riders. Have too many people? Think about ordering an UberXL or two cars.
3. Time is money. Drivers do everything they can to pick you up in as little time as possible. Please try to return the favour by being ready to hop into your Uber when it arrives. You can let your driver know you’ll be a few minutes late by texting or calling them through the app.
4. Confirm your ride. Want to make sure you’re in the right car? Just confirm your first name with your driver and ask them to do the same as you get in. The make, model and registration number of your car will also appear in the app.
5. Be courteous. Please treat your driver as you would like to be treated and be sure to treat your driver’s car with care. Please don’t smoke, drink or eat on the trip. This not only makes the journey unpleasant for your driver, but for everyone after you as well.