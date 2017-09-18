Uber Apologises For 'Let Your Wife Take A Day Off From The Kitchen' Promotion

Uber has apologised after its food delivery service sent out a message urging men to “let” their wives “take a day off from the kitchen”.

The fast-growing tech company admitted the Uber Bangalore promotion was “totally inappropriate” after it stated that Sunday was “Wife Appreciation Day”.

“Order on uberEATS and let your wife take a day off from the kitchen,” the promo said.

The firm was offering a discount of 100 Rupees (or £1.16) on orders of more than 400 Rupees (£4.62) with the promotional code ‘nocookingday’.

Social media reacted furiously, suggesting it was exacerbating gender stereotypes.