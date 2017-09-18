Uber Apologises For 'Let Your Wife Take A Day Off From The Kitchen' Promotion

Uber has apologised after its food delivery service sent out a message urging men to “let” their wives “take a day off from the kitchen”.
The fast-growing tech company admitted the Uber Bangalore promotion was “totally inappropriate” after it stated that Sunday was “Wife Appreciation Day”.
“Order on uberEATS and let your wife take a day off from the kitchen,” the promo said.
The firm was offering a discount of 100 Rupees (or £1.16) on orders of more than 400 Rupees (£4.62) with the promotional code ‘nocookingday’.
Social media reacted furiously, suggesting it was exacerbating gender stereotypes.
Bozoma Saint John, Uber’s chief brand officer, called the promotion “completely unacceptable” and vowed to “take care of this”.
Later, Uber tweeted an apology for the “totally inappropriate” promotion and said that it had been removed.
The incident extends what’s already become a long line of Uber PR misfires and serious accusations.
Earlier this year, a former Uber engineer accused the company of overlooking sexual harassment, which ultimately led to the resignation of former CEO Travis Kalanick.