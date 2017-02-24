The UK's Best Wine Bars To Drink At This Spring

Wine bars are back. After spending decades in the wilderness as a seventies cliché, while the cocktail and craft beer movements took over, a set of new venues are putting a hipster spin on the hangouts.

“I believe the whole surge in wine bars is a simple take on what’s been happening in cities like Copenhagen, Paris and New York,” said Michael Sager, co-founder of Sager + Wilde wine bar in London’s Hackney. “The same has happened with craft beer and speciality coffee before, so little surprise that people like myself are hoping to take the UK by storm with wines that haven’t previously been sold here.”

Lucy Stevenson, tutor at Wine & Spirit Education Trust, said: “It’s great to see so many emerging wine bars – it shows a thirst from people looking to engage with the stuff. There’s a chance for people to try some really exciting wines and expand their horizons beyond what they’re used to ordering.”

Sandia Chang, owner of champagne and hot dog restaurant Bubbledogs in London’s Fitzrovia agreed: “Wine bars now are now more about searching for great smaller unknown wine makers and less about drinking brands and having to pay top shelf for them. We’re now comfortable drinking wine in a more relaxed environment, and there’s less concern about fancy glasses and velvet couches.”

Here are some of our favourites.