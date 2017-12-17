A British embassy worker whose body was found by the side of a motorway in Lebanon was strangled, Lebanese police said. Rebecca Dykes’s family said they have been left “devastated” following her death on Saturday in Beirut. Police are investigating whether the victim, believed to be 30, had been sexually assaulted before she was found dead by the side of a road in the east of the capital.

Family handout

A family spokesman said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca. We are doing all we can to understand what happened. “We request that the media respect our privacy as we come together as a family at this very difficult time.” Dykes was working as a programme and policy manager with the Department for International Development and as policy manager with the Libya team at the Foreign Office (FCO), according to her LinkedIn page. She had previously worked as an Iraq Research Analyst with the FCO.

The whole embassy is deeply shocked, saddened by this news. My thoughts are with Becky’s family, friends and colleagues for their tragic loss. We're providing consular support to her family & working very closely with Lebanese authorities who are conducting police investigation. December 17, 2017