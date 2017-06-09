Jeremy Corbyn has called for Theresa May to resign as prime minister after she looks set to have lost her majority in the House of Commons.

Speaking after winning re-election to his Islington North seat in the early hours of Friday morning, the Labour leader said:

“The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that is enough for her to go, actually.”

May’s decision to hold a snap general election, which she repeatedly denied she was planning, appears to have spectacularly backfired.

As she walked into her count in Maidenhead, Sky News’ Kay Burley asked her: “Are you going to resign prime minister?”