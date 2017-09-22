Stuck, as we are in that awkward in-between-summer-and-autumn-but-the-leaves-aren’t-pretty-yet-and-it’s-raining bit, it should be gratifying to hear the south east is set for a sunny weekend.

While predictions of an Indian summer might be stretching things slightly, come Sunday we could be enjoying a last heady hurrah of 23C.

But first things first. The weather on Friday will be largely pleasant all around England Wales, with patches of rain in north west Scotland, pushing eastwards and fragmenting as it does.