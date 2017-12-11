Britain faces travel chaos this morning as the weekend’s snowfall turns to ice.
Yellow weather warnings for ice have been issued across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of central England, with temperatures on Monday night expected to drop as low as -15C.
Key updates:
- Hundreds of schools across England and Wales have been cancelled as headteachers attempt to stop students, parents and teachers tackling icy conditions to get to classes.
- Use the government’s handy tool to find out if your child’s school is closed https://www.gov.uk/check-school-closure
- Flights from London Heathrow, London Southend, Birmingham and Glasgow airports have all been affected by the snow and ice, with travellers urged to check with airlines before starting their journeys.
- Train lines operated by West Midlands Railways, Virgin Trains, Chiltern Railways have all been affected by the conditions.