    UK Weather Forecast Live: Full School Snow Closures And Traffic Updates

    Road, rail and air travel have all been affected ❄️

    11/12/2017 08:21 GMT | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Britain faces travel chaos this morning as the weekend’s snowfall turns to ice. 

    Yellow weather warnings for ice have been issued across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of central England, with temperatures on Monday night expected to drop as low as -15C.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Large parts of Britain were blanketed by snow over the weekend, including Worcester Cathedral (pictured) 

    Key updates: 

    • Yellow weather warnings for ice have been issued across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of central England, with temperatures expected drop as low as -15C overnight. 
    • Hundreds of schools across England and Wales have been cancelled as headteachers attempt to stop students, parents and teachers tackling icy conditions to get to classes.
    • Use the government’s handy tool to find out if your child’s school is closed https://www.gov.uk/check-school-closure 
    • Flights from London Heathrow, London Southend, Birmingham and Glasgow airports have all been affected by the snow and ice, with travellers urged to check with airlines before starting their journeys. 
    • Train lines operated by West Midlands Railways, Virgin Trains, Chiltern Railways have all been affected by the conditions. 
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Snow and ice is causing travel chaos across Britain this morning 
