Prepare the ark, for it could be getting very, very wet indeed.
The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for heavy, thundery rains in southern England and Northern Ireland.
For the region taking in London and the south east, there could be up to 60mm of rain between now and Wednesday morning – that’s equivalent to almost the entire average rainfall for June (which is 56mm) for the same region.
Though these are average figures, meaning that not everyone will see rainfall of that intensity, it still means there’s a good chance you’re going to get a soaking before tomorrow.
And naturally such intense rainfall - accompanied by thunder - could mean local flooding in hollows and low areas of road surface.
The rest of the week is looking pretty unsettled too, with Wednesday seeing more of the same, albeit with some bright sunny spells in the south, and mostly dry conditions in Scotland.
Thursday will bring quite a lot of rain, particularly in the north and western areas of the country, spreading across and becoming more showery in the east as the day progresses. Scotland may even experience gales.
Friday will be much the same wet and breezy conditions with some dry interludes but by Sunday we should be entering a clearer sphere of weather.