Prepare the ark, for it could be getting very, very wet indeed.

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for heavy, thundery rains in southern England and Northern Ireland.

For the region taking in London and the south east, there could be up to 60mm of rain between now and Wednesday morning – that’s equivalent to almost the entire average rainfall for June (which is 56mm) for the same region.

Met Office Two severe weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Though these are average figures, meaning that not everyone will see rainfall of that intensity, it still means there’s a good chance you’re going to get a soaking before tomorrow.

And naturally such intense rainfall - accompanied by thunder - could mean local flooding in hollows and low areas of road surface.

We're already seeing some heavy, thundery showers across parts of the South East. Take care if you're out and about pic.twitter.com/BNxixEwPRi — Met Office (@metoffice) June 27, 2017

The rest of the week is looking pretty unsettled too, with Wednesday seeing more of the same, albeit with some bright sunny spells in the south, and mostly dry conditions in Scotland.

Thursday will bring quite a lot of rain, particularly in the north and western areas of the country, spreading across and becoming more showery in the east as the day progresses. Scotland may even experience gales.