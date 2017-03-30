April is almost upon us, and with it will come the namesake showers. But March is set to go out with balmy bang first – for temperatures are set to soar to double the average in parts of the south east on Thursday.

Highs of 22C are forecast for the London area, 20C in Norwich and 18C in Bristol and Nottingham. [Just so you know, Madrid is scraping together a paltry 15C on the same day, lol]

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill said: “We are dragging up really warm air from Iberia and with relatively calm conditions in the South East that’s what is allowing temperatures to climb quite high.”