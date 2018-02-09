If you were hoping you’d weathered the worst of the winter so far, we’ve got some bad news for you. Snow, rain and wind are set to continue this weekend and the nights will be widely freezing. However, yellow snow and ice warnings for Scotland, the North Wales and the Midlands will expire by noon on Friday, with the rest of the day a largely improving picture.

Got that #FridayFeeling?! Well, here is a quick insight into this weekend's weather pic.twitter.com/PUxWfE2sWY — Met Office (@metoffice) February 9, 2018

It will be dry nearly everywhere thanks to a ridge of high pressure coming from the East. London could see the mercury tip 7C, with the North scraping through with a reasonable 4-5C. Come the night, temperatures could drop to -8C in rural parts of Scotland, with widespread frosts, especially in Eastern and central areas. On Saturday a front of heavy rain will be sweeping East from North West Scotland, with South West England and Southern Wales particularly set for a soaking. Snow is expected to fall on the hills in Scotland.