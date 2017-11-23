Around 70 people and 20 horses had to be rescued from floods in Lancashire as heavy rains caused widespread flooding.

Lancashire Constabulary said emergency services, the Environment Agency and Lancaster City Council had received more than 500 flood-related calls, attended more than 100 incidents and rescued more than 70 people from flood incidents. Nearly 30 people have been evacuated from their homes.

People were urged not to call emergency services unless there was a threat to life as crews continued to respond to a backlog of incidents.