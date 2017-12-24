Despite a relatively balmy festive season so far, dreams of a White Christmas could be realised for some, with rural Scotland having the highest chance of experiencing the enchanting event.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “It’s quite likely that parts of Scotland, particularly the southern uplands and possibly the central hills above a couple of hundred metres or so, will see some snow.

“It is most likely to fall through the afternoon and in to the evening over Christmas Day.