Motorists have been warned of dangerous conditions on the roads and air travellers of potential disruption as snow and ice hit large swathes of the UK.

Heavy snow has started.. The M1 has quickly become treacherous .. RAPT on scene at a single vehicle RTC.. Drive to the conditions, not the limit.. pic.twitter.com/MBGbi3uZG0

Thousands were left without power as wintry weather swept in overnight, with Western Power Networks saying more than 14,000 properties had been cut off.

Parts of the UK are waking up to a covering of snow, with the wintry weather bringing disruption in places. Make sure you stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/7iUruZBBu0

The southbound carriageway of the M1 was closed near Lutterworth in Leicestershire after an accident involving a lorry, while another HGV jack-knifed in heavy snow on the M5 in Gloucestershire.

There have been multiple collisions on the A14 near Kettering and police have advised people to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, passengers at Birmingham Airport were warned that snow could impact flights.