The Premier League is believed to be consulting its lawyers over accusations that Ukip’s new logo is a “rip-off” of the emblem of English football’s top flight.

A party spokesman insisted the design, which features a purple lion on a white background like the Premier League’s logo, “is not a rip-off” and stressed that Ukip had “checked” that it does not infringe copyright, declaring: “We’re not that stupid.”

But the Premier League’s legal team is understood to be looking at the image before deciding whether it agrees.

Ukip chairman Paul Oakden told BBC Two’s Daily Politics: “I’m not worried.

“For a start, I don’t mind Ukip being associated with the Premier League … If they (the Premier League) feel they have a right to take legal action I’m sure they’ll consult with their lawyers.