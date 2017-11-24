Uma Thurman Hits Out At Harvey Weinstein And His ‘Wicked Conspirators’ In Thanksgiving Message

Uma Thurman has hit out at Harvey Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators”, in a message posted to her Instagram page on Thanksgiving.
The actress has experience of working with Weinstein, having starred in three Quentin Tarantino projects produced by him (the ‘Kill Bill’ movies and ‘Pulp Fiction’) and two other Miramax films.
Alongside a picture of herself as Beatrix Kiddo in ‘Kill Bill: Volume 2’, Uma shared a happy holidays message, before going on to reference a recent interview, in which she stated she’d speak out on the Weinstein allegations when she felt “less angry”.
“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” she wrote. “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.
“I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!
“(Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman.”
Uma’s previous comments on the matter came earlier this month, when she was asked if she had anything to say on the subject of “women speaking out about inappropriate behavior in the workplace”.
Speaking on the red carpet ahead at the opening of Broadway production of ‘The Parisian Woman’, Uma replied: “I think [women speaking out is] commendable.
“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I have learned… I am not a child. And I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.
“So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”
In the weeks since the New York Times’ first report on allegations against Weinstein, the number of women who have accused the movie mogul of sexual harassment, abuse or rape has reached 80.
On Thursday 5 October, Weinstein apologised for behaving inappropriately, acknowledging that he had ”caused a lot of pain”. He has maintained, via a spokesperson, that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied”.