Uma Thurman Hits Out At Harvey Weinstein And His ‘Wicked Conspirators’ In Thanksgiving Message

Uma Thurman has hit out at Harvey Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators”, in a message posted to her Instagram page on Thanksgiving.

The actress has experience of working with Weinstein, having starred in three Quentin Tarantino projects produced by him (the ‘Kill Bill’ movies and ‘Pulp Fiction’) and two other Miramax films.

Alongside a picture of herself as Beatrix Kiddo in ‘Kill Bill: Volume 2’, Uma shared a happy holidays message, before going on to reference a recent interview, in which she stated she’d speak out on the Weinstein allegations when she felt “less angry”.