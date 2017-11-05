Uma Thurman delivered an impassioned response when asked about corruption and sexual abuse in Hollywood.
In recent weeks, a number of prominent figures in the entertainment industry have been accused of varying levels of sexual misconduct, kickstarted when a number of women came forward with allegations about film mogul and former Miramax boss Harvey Weinstein.
On the red carpet for a new Broadway production of ‘The Parisian Woman’, Uma was asked if she had anything to say on the subject of “women speaking out about inappropriate behavior in the workplace”, to which she delivered a passionate, but controlled, response, insisting she would speak more fully when she “feels less angry”.
Speaking to Access Hollywood, Uma explained: “I think [women speaking out is] commendable.
“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I have learned… I am not a child. And I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.
“So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”
The short video of Uma addressing the issue has since gone viral on social media, in the same way a similar clip of actress Emma Thompson did last month, when the accusations about Harvey Weinstein first came to light.
Weinstein has denied all accusations of “nonconsensual sex”.
Since then, a number of key figures from the world of film have faced their own allegations of sexual harassment, including directors Brett Ratner and James Toback, both of whom have denied the accusations levelled against them.