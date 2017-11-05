Uma Thurman delivered an impassioned response when asked about corruption and sexual abuse in Hollywood.

In recent weeks, a number of prominent figures in the entertainment industry have been accused of varying levels of sexual misconduct, kickstarted when a number of women came forward with allegations about film mogul and former Miramax boss Harvey Weinstein.

On the red carpet for a new Broadway production of ‘The Parisian Woman’, Uma was asked if she had anything to say on the subject of “women speaking out about inappropriate behavior in the workplace”, to which she delivered a passionate, but controlled, response, insisting she would speak more fully when she “feels less angry”.