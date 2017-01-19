Royal Navy To Dispose Of Unexploded World War II Bomb Found In River Thames

Parts of central London were evacuated after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found in the River Thames on Thursday evening, with the Royal Navy called in to dispose of the explosive.

Pls bear with us as we deal with dredged up suspected WWII ordnance #RiverThames #Victoria #Westminster - Road closures in area for safety

Waterloo and Westminster Bridges were closed northbound for several hours, along with restaurants and bars in the area, and Westminster tube station was also shut.

The riverfront was reopened at around 3am.

The bomb has been dredged from the River Thames after it was discovered by Victoria Embankment, and police were called to the area to carry out safety checks.