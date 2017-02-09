It’s been a busy few years for Mark - as well as these two hits, he’s appeared in spy thriller ‘Undercover’, highlands cop serial ‘Shetland’ and Channel 4’s adult comedy ‘Catastrophe’.

Mark is the first to admit, if there’s one person to thank, it’s Robert Lindsay. Why so? Because it was Robert’s abrupt departure from the production set of the second series of ‘Line of Duty’ that left the stage bare for his role of corrupt police officer DCC Dryden.

Robert Lindsay left the production after two days citing “creative differences”, leaving the BBC with an embarrassingly empty pocket (Robert Lindsay’s services cost a reported £50,000) and a big gap to fill. And Mark Bonnar filled it.

His interrogation by AC-12 officers Arnott and Fleming was the breath-stopping highlight of the series’ fifth episode. And his transformation from media-friendly, smooth-haired senior police officer to the shifty-eyed creature in the interview room marked him as an actor to watch.

Mark tells Huffington Post UK he has yet to thank Robert Lindsay for his inadvertent part in Mark’s career boost - “I wouldn’t know quite what to say.”

However, he’s been quick to thank the series’ writer Jed Mercurio. “I’ve thanked Jed many times. For taking a chance on me, and for his incredible writing.”