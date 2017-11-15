All Sections
    Unicorn Hair Knickers Are A Thing Now Because Evidently 2017 Is Not Done With Novelty Garb

    Behold 🦄

    15/11/2017 13:41 GMT

    Now you can be the mythical queen you always knew you were with your very own unicorn hair knickers.

    Brought to you by the people who gave us the hairy leggings that had us chuckling all summer, behold the unicorn undies:

    contrado

    According to Contrado, the company behind the pants, brands who created unicorn-inspired products “were always cute, but not quite, out there enough for us”.

    Well these are certainly “out there”.

    Priced at £28 a pair, these will be knickers you save for special occasions.

     

    contrado
    Available in UK sizes 2 to 32.

    Contrado has also brought out a pair of unicorn leggings that hard core My Little Pony Fans will love.

     

    contrado

    Conversations