United Airlines has defended its right to stop passengers boarding flights because of their clothing after it was publicly shamed for prohibiting girls in leggings from boarding an aircraft.

Three girls, one of whom was described as being just 10 years old, were reportedly stopped by gate agents from catching a flight to Minneapolis at Denver International Airport on Sunday.

A host of celebrities, including Patricia Arquette, Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Silverman, were critical about the airline’s actions after several people tweeted complaints.