United Airlines Makes Emergency Landing As Engine Cover Rips Apart Mid-flight

A United Airlines plane travelling from San Francisco to Hawaii was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engine covers ripped apart mid-flight.

“Scariest flight of my life,” Maria Falaschi, a marketing consultant from San Francisco, wrote on Twitter. She posted photos on the social media website of the aircraft’s engine with its covering, also known as the cowling, missing.

Google engineer Erik Haddad tweeted images of the exposed engine, quipping: “I don’t see anything about this in the manual.” He later conceded: “That looks bad, plane and simple,” as he posted a video of the violently juddering, damaged engine.