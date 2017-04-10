Many University Challenge fans were surprised tonight when underdogs Balliol College, Oxford absolutely smashed their match against Eric Monkman and his Wolfson College, Cambridge team, taking the final with a 50 point lead.

But the shock level was pushed through the roof when legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking appeared on the show to present Balliol College with the trophy.

In only the second time in the show’s history, Jeremy Paxman and the contestants left the studio to visit Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge and its most famous fellow.