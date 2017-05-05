A student has been charged with burglary after he confessed to climbing through air ducts to steal an exam from his lecturer’s office.

University of Kentucky undergraduate Henry Lynch II and his friend Troy Kiphuth were reportedly caught trying to steal a statistics test when tutor John Cain returned to his office in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Bio-engineering student Lynch had climbed through the building’s air ducts before dropping into Cain’s office and unlocking the door for Kiphuth, a university spokesperson told the Lexington Herald Leader.