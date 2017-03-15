A University of Manchester student has been found dead in its halls of residence.
A 22-year-old man was found in a “collapsed condition” in student accommodation in Fallowfield in the early hours of Monday morning, police confirmed.
The man was taken to hospital by emergency services but was later pronounced dead.
The student’s death is not being treated as suspicious, police said, adding that his family had been informed.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 12.45am on Monday 13th March, police were contacted by the ambulance service reporting an incident at Poplar Court, University of Manchester Halls of residence in Fallowfield.
“Officers attended and discovered a 22-year-old man in a collapsed condition.
“He was taken to the MRI but unfortunately, was later confirmed dead by a doctor.”
The University of Manchester confirmed that the deceased man was a student at the institution.
A spokesperson said: “We are saddened to confirm the death of a 22-year-old student in the Richmond Park halls on Monday.
“University of Manchester staff are providing support for his family and fellow students.”