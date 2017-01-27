Students at a leading university are set to have their Facebook and Twitter accounts monitored in an attempt to tackle depression and suicide among young people.

The move by the University of Buckingham is part of the institution’s plan to become Europe’s first “positive” university, by using psychology to make students and staff happier and more fulfilled.

Student’s social media account will only be monitored if they opt in to the scheme.

In 2014, there were 130 student suicides in England and Wales and there are growing concerns among lecturers about the mental health of young people at university.