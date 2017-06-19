A top university mistakenly sent an email to hundreds of students revealing highly sensitive information about classmates who had experienced suicidal thoughts, sexual assault and family deaths. More than 300 American Studies undergraduates at the University of East Anglia (UEA) received a spreadsheet detailing the reasons why 42 students needed extensions on coursework deadlines. These “extenuating circumstances” also included anxiety, depression and serious family illnesses, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

RichardHayman13 via Getty Images Hundreds of University of East Anglia students received an email detailing the highly sensitive reasons why their classmates had received deadline extensions

Students later received a second email from the Norwich-based university - which is ranked number five in the UK for American Studies - asking them to delete the original message without opening or reading it. UEA has apologised “unreservedly” over the data leak, which has been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

UEA apologises unreservedly for email sent in error to 320 American Studies students. Affected students can call 01603 592761 for support. — UEA (@uniofeastanglia) June 16, 2017

But students have reacted with fury to the incident, adding that it was unacceptable that the university expected the victims of the leak to reach out.

42 students have incredibly sensitive information revealed about themselves because of your fuck-up and you make THEM reach out to YOU? — George Martin (@YungGeebles) June 16, 2017

I think you need to contact each and every student on this list and make them aware of the breach in their privacy — Khal Botterill (@redyakuza) June 16, 2017

Maisie Greenwood wrote on Twitter: “My uni has just sent out a private list detailing students personal issues. WHO DOES YOUR DATA TRAINING UEA?” Another student, named Terry, addressed the university directly, writing: “Either the internal email address book is faulty or admins and the hubs need to be trained on how to send a bloody email! “Also the UEA staff have been sending emails to the wrong people accidentally all year. This has been an ongoing issue. Sort it out.”

I've just emailed @uniofeastanglia raising my concerns about how personal data is stored,accessed,and shared.Truly worrying. #dataprotection pic.twitter.com/tdFITjlXGD — Thomas Howard (@HisTomHow) June 18, 2017