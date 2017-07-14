'Unlikely Hikers' Is The Inclusive Instagram Account Showing Everybody Can Enjoy The Great Outdoors

Getting out and about in the great outdoors can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of size, race, sexuality or ability.

Enter the inclusive Instagram account @UnlikelyHikers, which seeks to counteract the narrow image of outdoor adventurers you often find in magazines and advertising.

The account was set up by Jenny Bruso, a “self-identified fat, femme, queer, writer and former indoor kid” from Portland, Oregon.

“Unlikely Hiker encompasses anyone who doesn’t fit the standard image of the outdoorsperson,” Bruso explains on her website.

“Bigger body types, people of colour, queer, trans, gender nonconforming folks, differently-abled people and so on. The people you don’t see in outdoorsy media.”