Parents Looking For Unusual Baby Names Are Feeling Inspired By 19th-Century 'Victorian' Choices

A pregnant mum has taken to Mumsnet to ask fellow parents about a particularly niche set of baby names. Proving that UK parents have not been put off their quest for unusual baby names despite the fact a fifth of grandparents dislike their grandchild’s name because it is too “odd”. The mum-to-be admitted she had been pondering some 19th-century inspiration for her baby.

ITV The return of ITV’s ’Victoria’ may be inspiring parents-to-be to search for 19th century baby names.

She was thinking about Victorian-sounding names, with the only criteria being that they had to be “fabulously OTT” and male. Her first suggestions were Isambard, Algernon and Melville. However, the mum did caveat her suggestions by saying: “I probably, almost certainly, maybe won’t go there…” She then asked for other parents’ advice, and they did not disappoint with their responses. One said: “I’m terrible with my history but I’ll add Oswald, Halbert, Eustace.” Another said: “My family had ‘Cornelius’ for several generations, sadly DH [dear husband] vetoed it.” “Isambard was on my husband’s list, as was Caractacus! I vetoed both - and several more I can’t remember now,” added another parent. Other suggestions included: Greville, Fulke, Stafford, Euphem, Grissell, Adolphus, Aelred, Alaric and Erasmus.

In fact, most people were very supportive of the unusual names, and one mum said: “I think Melville would be a great name for a boy. I don’t think anyone would bat an eye if you used it here in Scotland.” And another agreed: “Actually that one belonged to a Scottish family member born circa 1880s. Had no idea it was still current up there.”