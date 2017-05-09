TV bosses have decided not to bring back the show, which first aired in May and June last year.

Rylan Clark-Neal ’s debut chat show ‘ Up Late With Rylan ’ has been axed by Channel 5 after failing to bring in the viewers.

A source told The Sun: “Rylan’s show failed to pull in great ratings so bosses have decided to rest it.

“He enjoyed making it but unfortunately that’s where the show ends.”

‘Up Late With Rylan’ went out at 11pm from Monday to Thursday and featured guests including Alesha Dixon, Keith Lemon, Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby, Ollie Locke and Katie Price.

But only 235,000 viewers tuned in for the first show and ratings for the rest of the series failed to improve.

Last year, Rylan admitted that he “hated” the first show because “everything went wrong”.

He said: “Monday night – I hated it, I’m not going to lie. Because everything was brand new. The set – everything went wrong.

“I brushed up against the wall – it was that new, I got gold paint up my arm for the first part and people rushing in and wiping me! Yesterday, we watched the show back – Monday, it was a TX pilot really.”