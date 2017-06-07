Urban Decay are set to release another ‘Naked’ palette - with fantastic fiery hues just in time for summer.

Featuring 12 new shades - from warm brown and burnt orange to rich plum - the ‘Naked Heat’ palette boasts different finishes in both matte and shimmer, and is limited-edition.

The collection also includes three lipsticks in shades ‘Fuel’, ‘Heat’ and ‘Scorched’. And two eye pencils in ‘Alkaline’ and ‘Torch’.

Retailing for £42 ($54), the palette will be available to buy online from 30 June - but lucky Beauty Junkie members will have access to the pre-sale on 12 June.

The beauty brand shared a post to Instagram on Tuesday 6 June, and fans are already excited.