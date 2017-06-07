Urban Decay are set to release another ‘Naked’ palette - with fantastic fiery hues just in time for summer.
Featuring 12 new shades - from warm brown and burnt orange to rich plum - the ‘Naked Heat’ palette boasts different finishes in both matte and shimmer, and is limited-edition.
The collection also includes three lipsticks in shades ‘Fuel’, ‘Heat’ and ‘Scorched’. And two eye pencils in ‘Alkaline’ and ‘Torch’.
Retailing for £42 ($54), the palette will be available to buy online from 30 June - but lucky Beauty Junkie members will have access to the pre-sale on 12 June.
The beauty brand shared a post to Instagram on Tuesday 6 June, and fans are already excited.
Social media users took to Instagram to share their thoughts on the new edition.
“I need this palette in my life,” one commented.
“I’m obsessed,” another wrote.