US Senator John McCain has shocked his colleagues in Capitol Hill by voting against the Obamacare repeal bill and contributing to its defeat. Gasps as well as some clapping and cheers can be heard in footage from the Senate floor of McCain giving a thumbs down gesture when casting his vote on President Donald Trump’s Health Care Freedom Act - a revised health care package of the Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, set up by his predecessor Barack Obama. McCain, who only returned to Washington a few days earlier after being diagnosed with brain cancer last week, tweeted shortly after explaining some of the reasoning behind his critical choice.

Skinny repeal fell short because it fell short of our promise to repeal & replace Obamacare w/ meaningful reform https://t.co/tZISIvccOO — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 28, 2017

His ‘no’ vote, which he stuck to despite heavy but unsuccessful lobbying from Vice President Mike Pence, has earned the “maverick” wide praise on social media.

Friday’s so-called ‘skinny bill’ was the latest healthcare scheme quickly put together by Senate Republicans after a broader bill for Obamacare repeal was voted down by 43-57 a few days earlier on Tuesday. McCain’s decision to vote against the skinny bill perhaps comes as even more of a shock because of his vote in favour of the broader one 72 hours prior. In his statement explaining his latest vote, he said: “One of the major failures of Obamacare was that it was rammed through Congress.” But fellow Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who also voted against and helped tip the vote 49-51, were consistent with their ‘no’ votes throughout which has earned them equally strong praise online - including from Obama’s former speechwriter Jon Favreau.

Tons of respect for Murkowski and Collins, who took lots of shit from their own party but stood strong all week. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 28, 2017

Let's remember that Collins and Murkowski stood consistent and strong, even as men in their own party threatened to duel them — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) July 28, 2017

McCain came around. But it was Collins and Murkowski who had the guts throughout. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 28, 2017

US President Donald Trump - who has positioned repealing and replacing Obamacare at the heart of his election campaign and legislative agenda - tweeted to say that they had “let the American people down”.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

One slightly older tweet of his, in which he thanks McCain for coming back to Washington and calls him an “American hero”, is now come back to haunt him. Many people are making sure it’s at the top of everyone’s feeds by retweeting it today.

So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Despite the huge and embarrassing blow, he has been receiving very little sympathy online.

