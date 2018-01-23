A tsunami alert has been issued for the US West Coast after a magnitude 7.9 earthquake hit the Gulf of Alaska in the early hours of Tuesday. People in the area have been warned to move away from the coast after the quake hit 256km southeast of Chiniak, Alaska at a depth of 10km at 9.31am (GMT), the US Geological Survey said.

tsunamigov Tsunami alert issued for the US West Coast after a magnitude 7.9 earthquake hit the Gulf of Alaska.

Emergency sirens sounded in Kodiak, Alaska, which has a population of 6,100 people. Kodiak is one of the closest settlements to the epicentre. “This is a tsunami warning. This is not a drill. Please get out to higher ground,” said the announcer on local public radio station KMXT. “If you are on the flats, get up on one of the hills ... Just go high.” There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

tsunami sirens going off in kodiak after the earthquake, i usually only ever hear the weekly siren test at 2pm on wednesdays so hearing it at 1am on tuesday is actually terrifying!! pic.twitter.com/ea5y7U6xnf — kylie j (@scarygirI) January 23, 2018

Kodiak Police Department posted a video to Facebook urging residents to evacuate their homes and to move to ground at least 100ft or higher.

The earthquake was previously measured at magnitude 8.2. Emily Carlson, who lives in Anchorage, Alaska, which is not in the tsunami alert zone, told Sky News that she and her husband felt the earthquake for about 30 seconds. A weatherman in the US tweeted a graphic of a buoy which recorded a wave of 32ft shortly after the earthquake hit.

Here is the buoy which reported a 32 foot water rise shortly after the powerful 8.2 magnitude earthquake just south of Alaska. #TsunamiWarning Alaska and Canadian West Coast pic.twitter.com/TJgipkZ3qk — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) January 23, 2018

A graphic tweeted by NWS Tsunami Alerts shows the tsunami travel time contours, beginning from the earthquake origin time. The graphic shows that within three hours of the earthquake, the effects will be felt further down the US West Coast.

Tue Jan 23 10:07:47 UTC 2018 event picture pic.twitter.com/qeKKqFTysB — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) January 23, 2018

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

If you are in a #tsunami warning area, move out of the water, off the beach & away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays & inlets. Follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed or specific information for your location. — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) January 23, 2018