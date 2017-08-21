Usain Bolt Launches New Foodie Career After Retiring - And It's In The UK

Usain Bolt may have retired from athletics but he shows no sign of slowing down.

The world’s fastest man is set open 15 restaurants across the UK serving authentic Jamaican cuisine and fast food.

The 15 ‘Tracks & Records’ restaurants will serve jerk pork, janga soup, rice and peas and a clearly unmissable ‘burgers a la Usain’.

The original Tracks & Records restaurant launched in Kingston, Jamaica back in 2011.