In a month that has seen women’s reproductive rights thrust to the centre of the political stage around the world, it seems the fashion industry is seizing the cultural moment in its own special way too. This is after a Swedish designer sent two dresses down the catwalk at Stockholm Fashion week covered in female anatomy.

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA via Getty Images

The two purple dresses, one with a full-scale uterus replica, and another that was covered in lots of smaller uteri, were designed by Emelie Janrell as part of her newest collection. Describing her work, Janrell says on her website: “Nothing is left to chance.” And this is not the first time she has been inspired by her fellow females. In January she shared a custom-made leather uterus tote bag on her Instagram page.

Uterus bag in canvas with leather details by Emelie Janrell #uterus #emeliejanrell For orders e-mail emelie@emeliejanrell.se A photo posted by Emelie Janrell (@emeliejanrell) on Nov 24, 2016 at 2:59am PST

And in 2016 she designed a womb dress (below) for Swedish singer Tove Lo, which the artist wore to the Australian Record Industry Association awards. When Lo shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram, fans were quick to criticise her choice of look. With one commenter saying: “What is she on? This keeps getting worse.” At the time, Janrell told The Guardian about the shocked response to her design: “I’m actually very surprised by the overall impact the dress has made. “After all, it is just a graphic image of the female anatomy. The fact that that is such a shock may call for more uteruses.”

Uterus dress for #ARIAS 😘 MADE BY @emeliejanrell @crapdiem A photo posted by Tove Lo (@tovelo) on Nov 22, 2016 at 10:13pm PST