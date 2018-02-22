Government Review of Vaginal Mesh 'Does Not Go Far Enough To Protect Women'

A governmental review of vaginal mesh does “not go far enough” to ensure the longterm safety of women, a leading campaign group has told HuffPostUK.

Thousands of women worldwide have reported life-changing side effects after having vaginal mesh surgery, often after childbirth, including debilitating pain leaving some unable to walk, work or have sex.

The Government has committed to investigating issues with vaginal mesh through a full retrospective audit of hospital records to confirm how many women underwent subsequent hospital treatment and consultations after experiencing complications.

On Wednesday Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt also announced a review of how authorities have handled medical complaints and feedback from patients.

However, speaking about reviewing the approval of vaginal mesh for market in the first place, Hunt confirmed: “We are not proposing to revisit the science”.

Kath Sansom, founder of campaign group Sling the Mesh, told HuffPost UK: “The government’s reviews do not go far enough because Jeremy Hunt said they would not revisit the science – yet this is where the problem lies.”

Many of the preliminary trials for mesh were carried out on animals, she said, adding “[they] can’t tell you about chronic pain in your legs, pelvis or back, or burning in the vagina making it impossible to have sex”.

Later trials on humans gave participants limited medical questionnaires to answer, Sansom argues, and were not conducted over long periods of time. “A lot of so-called existing ‘science research’ is based on short term trials, with a research team funded by industry, so it is like marking your own exam papers,” she said.