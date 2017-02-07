Valentine’s Day: Expectation VS. Reality

It’s that time of year again people.

The time when we all need to wheel out the heart-shaped balloon and tell our partner how much we love them, simply because everyone else is doing it.

Now, not that we are cynical or anything, but we can’t help but feel the bar is as always set a little too high on Valentine’s Day and the reality never quite matches up to the fantasy.

1. Expectation: You will not care about Valentine’s Day and it will completely pass you by.