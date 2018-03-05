All Sections
    • STYLE

    Looks We Love: Janelle Monae Is A Lady In Crimson At The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

    A colour as timeless as it is eye-catching.

    05/03/2018 12:40 GMT | Updated 05/03/2018 12:40 GMT

    We Love...

    Janelle Monae, giving us structured fierceness in a bold head-to-toe red ensemble at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The actress and singer tends to opt for suits with a twist on the red carpet and she did not disappoint in this striking two piece. 

    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

    Why It Works:

    From dresses to jackets, crimson dominated the catwalk during International Fashion Weeks. Valentino, a designer with a penchant for this colour, would’ve been proud to see how consistently it showed up in ‘street styles’ pre his Autumn/Winter catwalk show. 

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images

    And, of course, crimson red made an appearance on the Valentino catwalk, too. 

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

    Also Seen On:

    Allesandra Ambrosio, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann, who also looked radiant in their red gowns while attending the Oscars after party. 

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

    Follow Their Lead

    This Basic Red Bandeau from Pretty Little Thing is an easy win at £5 and can be worn as both daywear and party wear. For an Oscar-worthy dress, head to Topshop: perhaps this Backless Fishtail Maxi dress (£25) will be your new favourite. And H&M’s Short Lace Dress (£39.99) is a look we can get behind as it’s perfect for summer picnics, weddings and parties. 

