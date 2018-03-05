Looks We Love: Janelle Monae Is A Lady In Crimson At The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

We Love... Janelle Monae, giving us structured fierceness in a bold head-to-toe red ensemble at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The actress and singer tends to opt for suits with a twist on the red carpet and she did not disappoint in this striking two piece.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

Why It Works: From dresses to jackets, crimson dominated the catwalk during International Fashion Weeks. Valentino, a designer with a penchant for this colour, would’ve been proud to see how consistently it showed up in ‘street styles’ pre his Autumn/Winter catwalk show.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images

And, of course, crimson red made an appearance on the Valentino catwalk, too.

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images

Also Seen On: Allesandra Ambrosio, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann, who also looked radiant in their red gowns while attending the Oscars after party.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images