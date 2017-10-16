Vegan Avocado Chocolate Is Here To Make Your Dreams Come True

Forget smashing it on toast because the new way to eat avocado is in a bar of chocolate.

While avocado chocolate hit headlines in April when it went on sale in California, a company has finally brought the delight to Europe. And better yet, the new bars are 100% vegan-friendly.

The bars are being sold by chocolate company Love Cocoa, founded by James Cadbury, the great-great-great grandson of Cadbury’s founder John Cadbury.