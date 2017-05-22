First there were cronuts, then there were spaghetti doughnuts, but now, there’s a new food hybrid in town to get your hipster juices flowing.
Truman Cafe, in Melbourne, has created the “avolatte” combining two of the world’s greatest brunch components: coffee and avocado.
But if you ask us, it’s a combo too far.
The cafe posted a video of the creation on Instagram, along with the caption: “Combing two of Melbourne’s obsessions - lattes and avo 😂”
We’re hoping the laughing emoji means the avolatte is not a serious edition to their menu, but that hasn’t stopped people commenting to say they’re recreating the hybrid at home.
Give us strength.