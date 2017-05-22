All Sections
    Avocado Latte, AKA 'Avolatte', Is The Hipster Trend No One Needs In Their Life

    #BringBackCups.

    First there were cronuts, then there were spaghetti doughnuts, but now, there’s a new food hybrid in town to get your hipster juices flowing.

    Truman Cafe, in Melbourne, has created the “avolatte” combining two of the world’s greatest brunch components: coffee and avocado.

    But if you ask us, it’s a combo too far.

    Combing two of Melbourne's obsessions - lattes and avo 😂

    A post shared by Truman Cafe (@trumancafealbertpark) on

    The cafe posted a video of the creation on Instagram, along with the caption: “Combing two of Melbourne’s obsessions - lattes and avo 😂”

    We’re hoping the laughing emoji means the avolatte is not a serious edition to their menu, but that hasn’t stopped people commenting to say they’re recreating the hybrid at home.

    Give us strength.

    Conversations