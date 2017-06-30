UPDATE: Police Say Venus Williams Entered Intersection Legally Moments Before Fatal Crash Tennis star Venus Williams caused a car crash that led to the death of an elderly passenger in another vehicle. Witnesses told Palm Beach Gardens Police that Williams went through a red light, causing an accident that injured 78-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later. A police report says the 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Barson’s wife Linda crashed into the side of Williams’ 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV on 9 June.

Benoit Tessier / Reuters Venus Williams pictured at Roland Garros, Paris, on 4 June

Linda Barson told investigators that she was approaching the intersection when her light turned green and that she was unable to stop in time. She suffered minor injuries in the accident. Williams, who turned 37 on 17 June, was not hurt. She told investigators she had entered the six-lane intersection on a green light but had been forced to stop midpoint by traffic ahead of her. She said she did not see the Barsons’ car when she crossed into their lanes. Palm Beach Gardens Major Paul Rogers says the crash remains under investigation. Williams, who has a home in Palm Beach Gardens, has not been cited or charged. The report says she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

EMPICS Sport Serena and Venus Williams during their Olympic doubles final match at Wimbledon at the London 2012 Olympics