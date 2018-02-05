Victims Of Contaminated Blood Scandal Forced To Undergo Benefit Reassessments

PA Archive/PA Images

Contaminated blood scandal victims and their families are being forced to undergo government benefit reassessments - despite many of them being unable to work for decades. Thousands of people died after they were given blood infected with HIV and hepatitis during the 1970s and 80s while undergoing medical treatment, and many more were left with devastating health problems. Some of the victims - many of them haemophiliacs and most of them male - unwittingly infected their partners, leaving several families with more than one terminally ill member. Theresa May announced an inquiry into the incident - dubbed one of the biggest peacetime disasters to hit the UK - last year, with the leading judge expected to be announced ‘very soon’. The government is also in the process of transferring people who receive Disability Living Allowance onto the new Personal Independence Payment (PIP) benefits system - a process which requires all claimants to undergo health reassessments.

Contaminated blood families - supported by Labour MP Diana Johnson - asked the government for special dispensation which would allow them to be ‘passported’ to the new system without further scrutiny. But ministers have so far refused the request and many victims say they have been left ‘traumatised’ by the process. Carol Grayson spent decades caring for her husband Peter Longstaff, who died in 2005 after contracting HIV in the 1980s. She told HuffPost UK: “I am in contact with a lot of families and I have heard of several cases where people have been reassessed and had benefits taken off them. “These are people who have been very seriously ill and unable to work for a number of years - not just victims themselves, but their families who have been left with lasting trauma after spending years as 24/7 carers, with no support. “By forcing people to undergo reassessment they are harming us further. Every time we have to go though why we are in poor health, and the things that have happened to us, it is re-traumatising us. “We did not put ourselves in this position. Lots of us has good jobs and careers that we were forced to give up and in many cases, the wives of victims were the main earners anyway because of their partner’s existing health problems.”

