Terms | Privacy Policy

    27/03/2017 10:18 BST

    Victoria Beckham Launches Affordable Plus-Size Collection For Target

    At long last Victoria Beckham’s collaboration with Target has been revealed, and it’s both affordable and plus-size. 

    Available online and in stores from 9 April 2017, the lineup will range from $6 (£4.80) to $70 (£56). 

    The line created for women and children - which includes 200 items - starts from sizes XS to 3X (the equivalent of a British size 24).  

    The U.S discount store’s collaborations never fail to impress. 

    Previous successful lines have included Peter Pilotto, Proenza Schouler, Alexander McQueen and Missoni - to name but a few. 

    “I want to design for women no matter their budget, age, or size,” Beckham told Refinery29.

    “I want to empower women and girls, and make them feel like the best versions of themselves. The fact that I can offer plus size is really exciting, it’s a first for me, and it’s something important that I’m proud of.”

    Here are a few of our favourite looks from the collection:

    Victoria Beckham / Target
    Victoria Beckham / Target
    Victoria Beckham / Target
    Victoria Beckham / Target
    Victoria Beckham / Target
    Victoria Beckham / Target
    Victoria Beckham / Target

    Conversations