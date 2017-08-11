Victoria Beckham shared a rare family photo of all her kids, as well as herself and David Beckham, on Instagram.
The family had a day out together and went behind the scenes of the ‘Modern Family’ set on Thursday 10 August.
Featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the show, the four kids, their friend, and the celeb couple posed in the living room.
Beckham captioned the shot: “Dunphys are out, the Beckhams moved in. The new modern family.”
David Beckham posed on the stairs with Victoria in front of him. Brooklyn, 18, ducked down behind his siblings - Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six, - on the sofa.
“Love your beautiful family,” one person commented. “Lovely to see you pictured all together.”
Another wrote: “Wow beautiful pic - your baby girl is so big now I still thought she was a little toddler haha.”